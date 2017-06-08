the A-Z of london menswear

Director Rollo Jackson
Producer Amber Millington
Production Manager Caroline Milsom
Production Company Somesuch
Executive Producer Sarah Pearson
Commercial Creative Director Bunny Kinney
Global Executive Producer Eloise King
Producer Declan Higgins
Fashion Editor Max Clark
Junior Fashion Editor Bojana Kozarevic
Fashion Assistant Louis Prier-Tisdall
Director of Photography Krzysztof Trojnar
1st AC Tobias Eedy
2nd AC Calem Trevor
Additional Camera Alex Hulsey
DIT Regina Lemaire-Costa
Gaffer Maarten Alexander
Spark Rory Harborne
1st AD Hayley Williams
Location The Store Studios
Production Designer Arthur De Borman
Art Dept Assistant Sean Harland
Hair Charlie Cullen, Dexter Johnson at TONI&GUY
Make Up Amy Wright, Grace Crow
Runners Charlie Dennis, Stephen Isaac-Wilson, Georgie Wright, Leala-Rain Shonaiya, Nancy McCullough
Casting Kharmel Cochrane Casting
Editor Ben Crook At Speade
Colourist Kai Van Beers at MPC
Production Manager Lauran Clark
Production Coordinator Joanna Osborne
Post Production Manager Tom Lynch
Post Production Coordinator Regina Lemaire-Costa
Music “Walworth Window” Written and Performed by Joy Orbison. Courtesy of Joy Orbison
Rights & Clearances Cristina Lombardo
Music Supervisor Alex Benge
Music Coordinator Bonnie Reilly
Studio Manager Polly Williams
Production Accountant David Gray
Equipment Manager Richard Smith
Equipment Assistant Henry Cotsford
Post Tech Supervisor Dominic Brouard
VP Production, UK Bree Horn
Production Executive Shelley Hurley
Head of Post Production Daniel Elias
Channel Manager, UK Jordan Joseph
Models
Danny Blake and Daniel Hardake at d1. Ben Romans-Hopcraft. Emmanuel Adjaye at AMCK. Charles Jeffrey. Kobe Darko. James Spencer. Strong The Eve. Furmina Ahmed. Benaissa Majeri. Luis Skittini. Josh Ryan Bart. Yannis Arthur-Koba. Alessandro Raimon. Olivier Bolvin-Carrier. Luis Brooker, George Griffiths, Sang Woo Kim, O'Shea Robertson, Montell Martin, Theo George at Select. Stefan Djokic. Thomas Sehne. Richard Oxley. Rebecca Lanbebaek. Samuel Ross. Lennon Gallagher at Models 1. Cavan McCarthy. Skinny Macho. Liam Hodges. Davidson at Elite. Turgay, Jordan and Arnaud at Nii. Gaby Sahar. Laurie Vincent. Isaac Holman. Maximillian Davis. Wilson Oryema at Storm. Henry Spychalski. Duc Peters. Zac, James, Achilleas and Nico from HMLTD. Omari at Premier. Eden Loweth. Thomas Barratt. Hannah Hetherington. Clint and Lee at The Anti-Agency. Gordon Richardson. Aramish at PRM. Jazzelle Straka at Storm. Karim Boumjimar. Alex Mullins. Ben Cottrell. Matthew Dainty. Tom Emmerson. Lucien Clarke. Blondey McCoy. Gabriel Pluckrose.
Special Thanks
The British Fashion Council would like to thank the designers who took part in the film and everyone who has supported London Fashion Week Men’s over the past 5 years.