movement: w-base | presented by New Balance

      i-D travels the globe in search of athletic subcultures that are creating a movement in their city through sport. In the third episode of an all new 3-part series, MOVEMENT presented by New Balance, we follow W-Base, a bike crew made up of BMXers, fixed gear riders, and messengers. These riders have all defied the expectations of graduate degrees and corporate jobs. They’ve used biking as a way to carve their own unique paths outside of familial and societal expectations. Their story illustrates the importance of living by your own rules. From Shibuya crossing to the mountains of Okutama, watch them speed through the streets of Tokyo. Their journeys remind us that those who are fearlessly independent and defy expectations can make a larger impact on the people around them and the cities they dwell in.

