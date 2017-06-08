movement: queen moves | sponsored by new balance

Topics:new balance, fashion, dance, video, watch
Directed By: Sandra Winther
Producer: Shelby Bryant
Associate Producer: Julia Dorin
Director of Photography: Anthony Carella
Steadicam: Patrick Morgan
1st AC: Brandon Yoon
Sound: Turner Curran
Photographer: Brad Ogbonna
Production Assistants: Ethan Greenfield, Zoe Zimski, Jordan Page
Editor: Margarida Lucas
Post Producer: Suzanne Kleine
Additional Editing: Caitlin Carr
Assistant Editor: Sam Bender
Motion Graphics: Alex Reyes
Colorist: Josh Bohoskey
Composer: Stelios Phili
Sound Mix: Dean White
Chief Creative & Commercial Officer: Tom Punch
Global Executive Producer: Eloise King
Executive Producer: Dan Bowen
Executive Creative Director: Amel Monsur
Commercial Creative Director: Bunny Kinney
Associate Creative Director: Amanda Kim
Group Program Manager: Pete King
Program Manager: Courtney Fedge
Art Director: Kitron Neuschatz
Lead Designer: Alex Reyes
Director of Music: Charlotte Von Kotze
Music Supervisor: Anita Nedeljkovic
VP, Legal Affairs: Rick Purcell
Production Supervisor: Michael May
Director of Post Production: Rachel Rinkesmith
Post Production Manager: Nick Savarese
Equipment:
Imperial Film Company
New York City Camera Company
Hand Held Films
Queen Moves:
Guerdley Cajus
BRAT
Deva Huggins
Nikki Cherry
Tania Jean