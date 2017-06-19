movement: jump ldn | presented by new balance

About

      ​i-D travels the globe in search of athletic subcultures that are creating a movement in their city through sport. In the second episode of an all new 3-part series, MOVEMENT presented by New Balance, we follow JUMP LDN, a double-dutch crew made up of French and British jumpers whose mission is to spread double-dutch in the UK and develop a platform for it as a competitive sport. Their story illustrates the positive influence that collaboration with other nations and cultures can have on local communities. From Chinatown to Hackney, watch them jump through London and inspire spectators along the way. Their journeys remind us that those who are fearlessly independent and defy expectations can make a larger impact on the people around them and the cities they dwell in.

      Credits

      Directed By: Sandra Winther

      Producer: Shelby Bryant
      Associate Producer: Julia Dorin
      Local Fixer: Peter Cadman

      Director of Photography: Anthony Carella
      Steadicam: Andrew Bainbridge
      1st AC: Kieron Jansch
      Sound: Jassim Jaffer
      Production Assistants: Andy Chappel, Elisabeth Gautier, Vanessa McDonnell

      Editor: Margarida Lucas
      Post Producer: Suzanne Kleine
      Additional Editing: Caitlin Carr
      Assistant Editor: Sam Bender
      Motion Graphics: Alex Reyes
      Colorist: Josh Bohoskey
      Composer: Stelios Phili
      Sound Mix: Gaelan Mullins

      Chief Creative & Commercial Officer: Tom Punch
      Global Executive Producer: Eloise King
      Executive Producer: Dan Bowen
      Executive Creative Director: Amel Monsur
      Commercial Creative Director: Bunny Kinney
      Associate Creative Director: Amanda Kim

      Group Program Manager: Pete King
      Program Manager: Courtney Fedge

      Art Director: Kitron Neuschatz
      Lead Designer: Alex Reyes

      Director of Music: Charlotte Von Kotze
      Music Supervisor: Anita Nedeljkovic

      VP, Legal Affairs: Rick Purcell

      Production Supervisor: Michael May
      Director of Post Production: Rachel Rinkesmith
      Post Production Manager: Nick Savarese

      Equipment:
      Imperial Film Company
      New York City Camera Company
      Manned Camera

      Jump LDN:
      Jojo Mahoto
      Rachael Johnson
      Campbell Newman
      Ilyes Debbah
      Jennifer Demosthenes 

