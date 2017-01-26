inside glasgow's illegal after-hours party scene

Topics:watch, videos, global street style, glasgow, scotland, glasgow college of art, tom ivin
Director Tom Ivin
Assistant Producer Kate Villevoye
Talent Producer Declan Higgins
Global Executive Producer Eloise King
Director of Photography Jack Reynolds
Additional Camera Henry Lockyer
Sound Recordist Graham McCormick
Runner/Driver Jay Delves
Editor Paul Frankl
Colourist George Dutton
Sound Mix Matt Cheney
Script Editor Matthew Whitehouse
Narrator Leala-Rain Shonaiya
Production Manager Lauran Clark
Production Coordinator Rosa Harris Edmonds
Music Juju - Sunshine
Juju - Mobile Suited
Sega Bodega - Spook
Inkke - Peekapop
Sega Bodega - High As Air (Instrumental)
Sega Bodega - Tantarantana
Dead Bart - Armox
Jasper James - Sneaky
Mia Dora - Raw Kiss
Commercial Creative Director Bunny Kinney
VP of Production, Commercial & Digital Bree Horn
Production Executive Shelley Hurley
Researcher Stephen Isaac-Wilson
Junior Researcher Lily Rose Thomas
Head of Post Production Daniel Elias
Post Production Manager Tom Lynch
Post Production Administrator Laura Davidson
Post Production Coordinator Regina Lemaire-Costa
Music Supervisor Alex Benge
Music Coordinator Bonnie Reilly
Rights & Clearances Cristina Lombardo
Studio Manager Polly Williams
Senior Designer Rebecca Boyd-Wallis
Designer Tristan Cluett
Special Thanks Lesley Booth @ Glasgow School of Art, Gary Mackay @ SWG3, Maryann King @ Mr Ben Retro Clothing, Strathclyde Partnership for Transport, 'Tartan Armies' courtesy of Vice News, Karen Tillotson, Greg Feldwick, Andy Musgrave, Keith McIvor