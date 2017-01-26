About

      26 January, 2017

      inside glasgow's illegal after-hours party scene

      In the second installment of our Global Street Style documentary series, i-D crosses the border into Scotland to meet the young people carving out Glasgow's underground scene. Discontent with the current political climate, they are artfully rebelling, reclaiming the city, and throwing illegal after-hours parties in office blocks, warehouses, and abandoned spaces. We meet cotton-candy-coiffed Mobo — the creator of a police-targeted after-hours party called Incognito — to discover the origins of the night, join a group of forward-thinking students at the Glasgow School of Art, and hang out with activist-skateboarder Fletch. In this love letter to inner-city Scottish misfits, we discover more about the ever-changing Glasgow skyline, and the ripple effects of regeneration on Glaswegian youth culture.

      Topics:watch, videos, global street style, glasgow, scotland, glasgow college of art, tom ivin

      Credits

      Director Tom Ivin

      Assistant Producer Kate Villevoye
      Talent Producer Declan Higgins
      Global Executive Producer Eloise King

      Director of Photography Jack Reynolds
      Additional Camera Henry Lockyer
      Sound Recordist Graham McCormick
      Runner/Driver Jay Delves
      Editor Paul Frankl
      Colourist George Dutton
      Sound Mix Matt Cheney
      Script Editor Matthew Whitehouse
      Narrator Leala-Rain Shonaiya

      Production Manager Lauran Clark
      Production Coordinator Rosa Harris Edmonds

      Music Juju - Sunshine
      Juju - Mobile Suited
      Sega Bodega - Spook
      Inkke - Peekapop
      Sega Bodega - High As Air (Instrumental)
      Sega Bodega - Tantarantana
      Dead Bart - Armox
      Jasper James - Sneaky
      Mia Dora - Raw Kiss

      Commercial Creative Director Bunny Kinney
      VP of Production, Commercial & Digital Bree Horn
      Production Executive Shelley Hurley
      Researcher Stephen Isaac-Wilson
      Junior Researcher Lily Rose Thomas

      Head of Post Production Daniel Elias
      Post Production Manager Tom Lynch
      Post Production Administrator Laura Davidson
      Post Production Coordinator Regina Lemaire-Costa

      Music Supervisor Alex Benge
      Music Coordinator Bonnie Reilly
      Rights & Clearances Cristina Lombardo
      Studio Manager Polly Williams
      Senior Designer Rebecca Boyd-Wallis
      Designer Tristan Cluett

      Special Thanks Lesley Booth @ Glasgow School of Art, Gary Mackay @ SWG3, Maryann King @ Mr Ben Retro Clothing, Strathclyde Partnership for Transport, 'Tartan Armies' courtesy of Vice News, Karen Tillotson, Greg Feldwick, Andy Musgrave, Keith McIvor

