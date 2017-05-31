About

      i-D meets: london's rising fashion stars

      Enter the weird and wonderful worlds of four CSM grads turned fashion's brightest young things. Step inside Istanbul-born, London-based rebel Dilara Findikoglu's cabinet of curiosities, rub a wishing stone with Rottingdean Bazaar's James Theseus Buck and Luke Brooks, and peer into designer, illustrator, and makeup maestro Matty Bovan's kaleidoscopic diary of everyday outfits. Shaking up the capital's fashion scene from afar, each designer is a non-compromising, multi-tasking collaborator of the creative resistance. During this time of socio-political uncertainty, their journeys remind us of the importance of being brave, breaking rules, and delighting in difference — defying expectations and fighting for what you believe in.

      Credits

      Director Joe Ridout

      Producer Lily Rose Thomas
      Talent Producer Declan Higgins
      Global Executive Producer Eloise King

      Director Of Photography Eoin Mcloughlin, Joe Wilson
      Camera Assistant Albi Gualtieri, Joe Reddy, Regina Lemaire-Costa
      Additional Footage Henry Cotsford, Tayo Yusuff, Tom Ivin

      Editor Elena Carmen, Isolde Penwarden
      Colourist Benjamin Rozario
      Sound Mixer Guy Chase

      Production Manager Lauran Clark
      Production Coordinator Rosa Harris Edmonds

      Post Production Manager Tom Lynch
      Post Production Coordinator Regina Lemaire-Costa

      Rights & Clearances Cristina Lombardo
      Music Supervisor Alex Benge
      Music Coordinator Bonnie Reilly

      Studio Manager Polly Williams

      Production Accountant David Gray

      Equipment Manager Richard Smith
      Equipment Assistant Henry Cotsford

      Post Tech Supervisor Dominic Brouard

      Commercial Creative Director Bunny Kinney

      VP Production, UK Bree Horn
      Production Executive Shelley Hurley

      Head Of Post Production Daniel Elias

      Channel Manager, UK Jordan Joseph

      Music
      Jingle Punks, Audio Network.

      Special Thanks
      Old Spitalfields Market, Rottingdean Village Hall, The Grange Museum, Ashley Smith at The Lobby, Mandi Lennard, Lulu Kennedy, Fashion East, Shaherazad Fayyaz at Shepherd's Bush Market. Special Thanks to The Trustees of Sir John Soane's Museum.

