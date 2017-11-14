i-D meets: music class of 2018

Listen up! Meet i-D’s Class of 2018. Each hailing from the UK, this year’s graduating music class bring the noise from Dublin to Dorset. Proving that the best beats, bars, and veritable pop bangers come from the top to the bottom of country, not just London.

Here, we get to know Nottingham-born Mez’s haircare routine, Glaswegian rapper Shogun’s favorite food, Leicester-raised Mahalia's mathematician ambitions, and how fatherhood has changed Jaykae. Tune in and turn up, because we listened to the future and it sounded like this. As shot by Ronan Mckenzie for i-D’s Sounding Off Issue.