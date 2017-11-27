"lady bird" is rotten tomatoes's freshest movie of all time

Award season still looms, but the people have spoken: Lady Bird is fresh AF. Greta Gerwig’s sassy coming-of-age masterpiece is now officially the best-reviewed movie in Rotten Tomatoes history, setting a new record thanks to casual reviewers and professional Oscars pundits alike. Gerwig’s directorial debut is currently 100% fresh with 165 reviews.

While a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score isn’t exceptionally rare this early in the game, retaining a certified fresh rating becomes trickier as more reviews roll in. Only three other films have ever managed to keep their “perfect” status with over 100 reviews: French philosophy drama Things to Come, tightrope-walking biography Man on Wire, and Pixar animation sequel Toy Story 2. Clearly there’s no tried-and-tested formula for killing it on cinema’s acclaimed fruit-themed review website.

“This is completely amazing and so incredibly appreciated by the entire team that made Lady Bird,” Gerwig told Rotten Tomatoes of her achievement, “We put our heart and souls into this movie, and the last step of this deeply collaborative art form of filmmaking is giving the film to the audience and the film critics. That there has been such a warm reception is a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has seen the film and has written about it so thoughtfully. We are all on cloud nine and using our tomato emoji more than we ever thought possible.”

Also cool? Two of the four best-reviewed films were directed by women under 40. Please nobody tell Armond White.