matty bovan on what we need in 2018: sexy knitwear

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Matty is a design wunderkind, eschewing the traditional fashion capital of London and working with his family in York. A CSM grad with a serious knack for knitwear, the prolific creator is patching together a kaleidoscopic clubland universe that’s so beautifully off-kilter, all we want to do is climb inside and stay snuggled up there forever.

From his studio in the north, Matty is busy dying, sewing, slashing, and shredding fabrics, reimagining what textiles can do together. In between working on his eponymous label, the 26-year-old Matty is lending his knowledge to the next generation of talent by teaching at Leeds Beckett University.

Matty has advice for you too — about eyebrows sticking to your guns. So let’s take a leaf out his rainbow-colored book and wreak havoc on the rules. Because to create you gotta originate. Let’s all be Bovan-swathed warriors in the world. It’s going to be fabulous, it’s going to be good, it’s going to kind.