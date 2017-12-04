it looks like charli xcx made a mixtape with mykki blanco and cupcakke​

Charli XCX and Cupcakke, via @charlixcx

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

Fresh from a trip around Australia with Sia and MØ, Charli XCX has jumped on Twitter to tease a blockbuster mixtape. "Imagine if i did another mixtape with..." the pop star wrote, before rattling off a long list of the who's who in alternative pop right now. Tove Lo, Carly Rae Jepson, Tommy Cash, Chairlift's Caroline Polachek, and Pabllo Vittar received shoutouts, as did hip hop heroes Cupcakke and Mykki Blanco.

It looks like Finnish newcomer ALMA, Germany's Kim Petras, and performance artist Dorian Electra will also being making appearances. (Charli's been talking about

her ALMA collab for some time now on social media). Always one to put friends first, Charli also hinted she'd be reuniting with MØ, who she recorded this year's "3AM (Pull Up)" with; and Brooke Candy, who she collaborated with on "Cloud Aura" — way back in 2014! In March, Charli released her first ever mixtape Number 1 Angel, which gave us the brilliant song " Boys" — and its even more brilliant music video.

