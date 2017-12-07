jazzelle wants you to know that you are poppin’ as hell in 2018

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

She’s the face that launched a thousand shippers. 348 thousand shippers if we’re going off Instagram followers, her @uglyworldwide account displaying pretty much everything you could want from a model in 2017: self-awareness, self-deprecation, self-esteem and a penchant for really small sunglasses. And in 2018, 22-year-old Jazzelle Zanaughtti is here to tell you to know that you are poppin’ as hell and don’t let anyone tell you different.

Discovered by Nick Knight, Jazzelle made her debut with the very cool Public School last October. Since then hitting the runway for Gypsy Sport and Fenty Puma and picking up major props for her oddball confidence and exploratory beauty looks.

“Is this the most unusual looking model ever?” howled the Mail Online, following the Chicagoans casting for ASOS Makeup’s debut collection. “Catwalk star with a shaved head, fake tooth gap, and NO eyebrows takes the fashion industry by storm.” Fucking too right. And why settle for less?

With her bleached hair, gold grills, and chill vibe, Jazzelle is exactly the kind of person we want to see take the fashion industry by storm in 2018. She’s good! She’s kind! She’s uglyworldwide! And as the year draws to a close, this is her positive message to you.