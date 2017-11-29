greta gerwig responds to her film being the freshest rotten tomatoes movie ever

Screenshot via YouTube

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Recently it was revealed that Greta Gerwig's new film Lady Bird has become the freshest Rotten Tomatoes film ever, a position previously held by Toy Story 2. This doesn’t just mean it has a 100% score -- it has that too, but so do a few other films. It means that it’s had the most consecutive fresh scores (173 and counting) and zero rotten scores. This is obviously a huge deal, because Rotten Tomatoes is arguably the only constant in a turbulent, confusing world.

Now, Greta Gerwig has responded to this in an interview with Vanity Fair. “It’s so exciting. You make a movie and you put so much into it ... to have it reflected back to you, it’s an amazing thing.” As always, in pops a sibling to provide some grounding commentary, with Greta’s brother apparently expressing that he was “slightly skeptical” Lady Bird ousted Toy Story 2 from the top spot to her. *eye roll*