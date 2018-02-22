millie bobby brown and paris jackson serve 'joanne' vibes in new calvin klein ads

Willy Vanderpere/Calvin Klein

Raf Simons, chief creative officer of Calvin Klein, has taken to exploring the non-nuclear American family as of late. Sun-soaked ads featuring A$AP Mob and Solange’s “creative family” have emphasized the power of creating individualized systems of support. Because friends are the family you choose. The latest Willy Vanderperre-shot campaign stars three young women Raf has inducted into his budding CK family: Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, Paris Jackson, and model Lulu Tenney. The muses of hip hop’s favorite designer are captured wearing his sleek Americana designs and posing in a barn. It gives us some serious Little House on the Prairie meets Joanne vibes.

This is not the first time the trio has united. The girls appeared in The xx’s Calvin Klein-heavy visual for “I Dare You” last year. Much like the new ad, the video focused on kids just being kids. These kind of joy-centric images are powerful and necessary in this day and age. Considering today’s teens are continually being forced to reckon with national tragedies and a rocky political climate.

