rihanna just tweeted at theresa may

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

It’s an unequivocal fact that Queen Rih saved 2017. Now she’s en route to save 2018 before it even really gets off the cold, dry tarmac. In addition to running her inclusive beauty line and making great music, she’s an ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education. In 2016, the GPE partnered with Rihanna’s own Clara Lionel Foundation and advocacy organization Global Citizen, with the aim of ensuring that “girls and boys in the world's poorest countries can get a quality education,” as the GPE’s website states. To do this they’re aiming to raise over $2 billion by 2020, asking the UK to give $538M of this, the Independent reports.

As an ambassador, Rihanna is tasked with pushing world leaders to support global education via the GPE. And we all know where world leaders hang out these days: Twitter. So Rihanna tweeted the UK’s Theresa May, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Australia’s Malcolm Turnbull asking them to up their game.

The tweets come ahead of a GPE funding conference in Senegal later this week. And while UK has traditionally been the GPE’s largest financial backer, Devex reports that people are losing confidence in the UK’s commitment to the cause. This follows a somewhat vague speech from Secretary of State for International Development, Penny Mordaunt (who RiRi also tweeted at), where she said, “It’s no good pledging an enormous amount of money unless we are also committed … to ensuring it is quality that’s going on.”

There are reportedly 72 million more school children in GPE partner countries in 2015 than there were in 2002 (when the GPE started). Maybe it’s time Theresa did as RiRi asked and got her checkbook out.

