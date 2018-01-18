kelis loves food so much she's becoming a farmer

Still via YouTube

Contrary to popular belief, Kelis isn’t all that into milkshakes, and has little desire to bring lactose-loving bachelors to the doorstep of her private residence. She prefers fresh produce, sustainable protein, and cooking for her own friends and family. Now pop's only Cordon Bleu-trained sous chef — who named her most underrated album Food — is making a full commitment to the green life. Kelis has sold her sprawling 1920s Spanish mansion in California and purchased a farm.

“Now that I’ve got these two boys, I want to control a little bit more how we eat,” Kelis explained to Architectural Digest. “We’re buying a farm, so that’s why we’re moving: so that we can grow everything and sustain everything that way.”

The decision was far from spontaneous. Kelis has been talking about moving to the countryside for years. “I want a farm where I can grow my own ingredients and have control over the whole process,” she told The Guardian during a 2016 stint as a chef in London. “And yeah, for sure, one day I’d love to have my own restaurant.”

If you’re lucky enough to score an invite to Chez Kelis, her globetrotting 2015 cookbook might provide some clues to the potential menu. My Life on a Plate is basically a culinary autobiography of Kelis’s life since she started traveling the world as a teenage pop star. It’s also heavily inspired by her Puerto Rican heritage, featuring Prawn Alcapurrias with shredded Yautía and what might be the world’s meanest pork shoulder. And don’t be afraid to ask for condiments. The Bounty & Full sauce boss knows you can’t get ketchup from a cow.