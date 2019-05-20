Photo by Devyn Galindo.

Channel Tres

The Compton-raised producer has captured the attention of many with his music, characterized as hypnotic Detroit house with a West Coast filter, though most notably Sir Elton John. “He’s my favorite new artist, and boy is he great!” the legend said on Beats 1. Channel Tres calls his music, “self-empowerment that makes you move your ass,” and with a new EP on the horizon, he’s certain to play some new tracks that will have Zone 1 grooving. KeithCharles opens the show.

On May 21, at Elsewhere.

Marc Jacobs Illustrated

In 2016, Marc Jacobs and Grace Coddington came together to create the first survey of Jacobs illustrious fashion career. In Marc Jacobs Illustrated, Coddington has drawn her personal favorites from the designer’s collections dating back to 1992’s infamous grunge collection. Drawings are accompanied by insights from Jacobs on his inspirations, and an introduction by Sofia Coppola. The pair will come together for a two-night run of celebratory receptions, champagne toasts, and book signings on Wednesday and Thursday.

On May 21 and 22, at Bookmarc and Marc Jacobs on Madison.

Lizzo

Few days go by where we’re not blasting Lizzo’s “Juice” or “Tempo,” so we certainly wouldn’t pass up a chance to see her live. From rocking the campiest Marc Jacobs feathered cape at the Met Gala (and at JFK) to the release of her uplifting, body positive album Cuz I Love You, we stan. You’ll thank us as soon as Lizzo twerks around the stage and whips out her flute mid set, to show off her classical training, of course.

On May 23, at Terminal 5.

DanceAfrica Festival

The country’s largest African dance festival returns to the Brooklyn Academy of Music this week, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the genocide in Rwanda and the national movement towards reconciliation. Visiting troupe Inganzo Ngari will bring their traditional movements to the stage and they’ll be joined by spoken word artist Malaika Uwamahoro, composer Michael Wimberly, percussionists Kofi Osei Williams and Frank Molloy IV, the DanceAfrica Spirit Walkers, and the RestorationArt Dance Youth Ensemble.

On May 24 to 27, at BAM.

Photo by Aysia Marotta.

Omar Apollo

The soulful Mexican-American singer captured our hearts with his Friends EP in April, and plays two shows with Mk.Gee this weekend. Omar Apollo grew up in a small town in Indiana, but after putting “Ugotme” on Spotify in 2017, he had a following overnight. Fame quickly followed, but he didn’t even tell his parents at first. “I would just be like, 'I'm going to go play a show.' And [my Mom] would let me use the car,” Omar told i-D. “She noticed we started gigging a lot. Then I started getting flights... They couldn't understand how someone from Indiana like me, could be successful in music.” Well, if two sold-out New York shows are any indication… Omar is here to stay.

On May 25 and 26, at Bowery Ballroom and Music Hall of Williamsburg.