rosalía shares two new bangers, has absolutely had it with capitalism

We are truly blessed. Just over a month since she released the spectacular Aute Cuture, Rosalía has shared some new music, the double A-side single Fucking Money Man.

Milionària and Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero -- the latter of which loosely translates to “God free us from money” -- come but a few months after the flamenco popstar released her second album, El mal querer, in November 2018.

Not content with just dropping bangers, Rosalía -- who sings in three languages across the songs: Spanish, Catalan and English -- also shared a double music video for both tracks as well. In the visual, directed by Bàrbara Farré, Rosalía gets picked to take part in a television game show where, dressed in a fluffy pink top, she competes to win cash prizes. Things then turn to flames as Milionària ends and Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero begins. Watch below.

As you may have guessed from the song titles, Rosalía has clearly had it with capitalism. In a press release, Rosalía said that, musically, the songs were inspired by Catalan rumba and that, thematically, they explore society’s love/hate relationship with money. Read her full statement in Spanish below. We imagine your browser will have some kind of translate tool?

“Un día quieres ser millonaria y al día siguiente quemarlo todo. En realidad, ¿Cuánto importa el dinero? Me parece tan puro buscarlo como renegar de él y creo que todos hemos sentido amor-odio hacia el dinero alguna vez. Este es el primer tema que he compuesto y que publico en catalán, también es mi primera canción inspirada en rumba catalana. La empecé en Sevilla mientras esperaba en el aeropuerto y la terminé en Barcelona. Con bien de guasa y alguna lagrimilla también… fuckin' money man!”

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.