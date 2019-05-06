Maria Jose Govea / Red Bull Content Pool.

The Drums

Jonny Pierce, frontman of the cult indie band The Drums, may be based in LA these days, but he returns to New York this week to play two shows. Pierce is on the road touring his latest album, Brutalism, which just might be his poppiest work yet. “This evolution in the sound is sort of like going back to my first love. When I was growing up, I was really drawn to pop music and fascinated by it as a teenager,” he told i-D. “But for me, this is pop that is meaningful.”

On May 7 at Mercury Lounge and May 10 at Warsaw.

“Camp: Notes on Fashion”

With the Met Gala happening tonight, and the slew of fabulously over-the-top hits and misses expected to follow, we’re looking forward to seeing The Costume Institute’s spring 2019 exhibit IRL. Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp'" provides the framework for the exhibition, which examines how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration are expressed in fashion.

Opening May 9, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Tierra Whack

The 23-year-old rapper Tierra Whack headlined Illegal Civ’s Movie Hotel in Los Angeles in February as part of Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles. Her performance was so captivating that she’ll perform in the festival’s east coast iteration, headlining the iconic Rainbow Room with a quirky and surreal stage design that will immerse you in Whack World — her critically acclaimed debut album full of 15 one minute songs.

On May 10, at The Rainbow Room.

A Current Affair

The top vintage fair will feature everything from thoroughly worn-out denim, to delicate 20s tea dresses and 80s designer power dressing, from over 70 retailers worldwide. A Current Affair last popped up in October and i-D’s top picks included Stacey Nishimoto’s The Corner Store, Desert Vintage, and Front Street General Store. So the vintage obsessed will not want to miss this!

On May 11 and 12, at Industry City.