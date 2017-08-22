how the locals do street style in seoul

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

What do you do? I'm a model. Tell us an artist from Seoul we should be paying attention to. Me, Supertaller! I'm also inspired by the director @advvventure, the singer Samuel Seo, plus the artists RAW BY PEPPERS and Qim Isle. Where's the best place to spend a Friday night in Seoul, from dusk till dawn? Head to LAD Mullae, a venue in the Munrae area — it used to be an old industrial complex. At LAD you can enjoy clubbing, and often there's live performances. There's also this place called Hole right next to LAD. At Hole they play techno music and you can sip some beer!

Changsu Kim

What do you do? I work in a shop called Works Out. Where do you find inspiration? I usually get inspiration through Instagram by following my favorite artists, and I check out the Hypebeast website.What's the best way to spend a Friday night in Seoul?I recommend a hip-hop club called Brown in Hongdae. When I'm there, I can't help but dance, even though a club is not to my taste.

What do you do? Styling. Who's giving you hope for the future of fashion?These days, I get more of my inspiration from acts like the Sex Pistols and KISS than the latest artists. I do really pay attention to Rihanna's outfits, she's very good at mixing and matching. Tell us an artist from Seoul we should be paying attention to.There are a lot of inspiring people in the Korean fashion industry, but I think Korli stands out from the crowd. He's so well dressed, really influenced by LA. He really adopts a new styles quicker than any other Korean I know.

Pilsung Lee

What do you do? I'm a stylist. Tell us an artist from Seoul we should be paying attention to. I would say Ms. Kim Ye-Young, a stylist. She's styles HYUKOH, a very exciting Korean indie band. She's really surprised the fashion industry here with her direction of HYUKOH. Where's the best place to spend a Friday night in Seoul? Seoul is well known for its drinking culture, you'd certainly want to go out to a bar. I'd recommend the Itaewon area, where many foreigners hang around.

Jaemin Yang

What do you do? I'm a photographer. Where do you find inspiration? When I was young I admired Japanese culture, especially actor and DJ Kubozuka Yosuke, who inspired me a lot. What's the best way to spend a Friday night in Seoul? Seoul's neon signs never go out. Now that people are fed up with the Hongdae and Myeong-dong areas, I recommend Hapjeong and Hannam.

credits

Photography @younoblues