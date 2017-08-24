lil yachty is opening a pop-up pizza shop

If there's one thing Lil Yachty loves more than boats, it's pizza. He has eaten pizza every day since second grade, and plans to stick to this diet until his red braids turn gray. "That's just my life now," the rapper revealed in November. And it wasn't just teenage emotions.

This weekend the birthday boy — the self-professed "King of the Teens" hit 20 yesterday — is taking over NYC's Famous Ben's Pizzeria with his own pop-up slice joint. While Yachty is perfectly capable of playing pizza chef, he'll instead be slinging limited-edition, pizza-inspired merch.

The six styles in the capsule include $30 tees and dad hats, $60 hoodies, $40 long-sleeve tees, and $100 satin bombers. Fans can even cop a Yachty's Pizzeria fridge magnet for five bucks. As for the actual food, Yachty's pie topping of choice is apparently plain old pepperoni — though with a diet consisting solely of 'za, he doesn't discriminate. Gotta get those veggies in somehow.

Yachty's Pizzeria is open Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 from 12-7pm. Famous Ben's is located at 177 Spring Street in Soho.