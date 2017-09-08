adam selman goes full americana for spring/summer 18

"One can not be an American by going about saying that one is an American. It is necessary to feel America, like America, love America and then work." So said Georgia O'Keeffe, one of the inspirations for Adam Selman's spring/summer 18 collection in New York this week. O'Keeffe, the subject of this year's much-Instagrammed exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum, would have approved of Selman's process, a deeply felt and enthusiastic channeling of all of our country's tried-and-true style tropes, from denim to gingham to white t-shirts and trench coats.

"It was decidedly American," said Adam about the show. "In a time where America feels so dark I wanted to remind people of the light that America has. The talent and tradition of American sportswear."

That positive, uncomplicated vision was what made this show a pure, Selman-ian pleasure. The silky boudoir pajamas that made his very first show (spring/summer 14) so exciting are back, in bright kelly green and tangerine. Crisp white shirting showed up as boxer shorts, a bustier, and a flowing dress. Cute knitted dresses and separates showed tromp l'oeil details of bandanas and pockets, like a rag doll's clothing. Maribou details on disco-inflected evening looks were rager-ready. "I wanted the fun evening moments to have as much ease as a pair of jeans," explained Adam.

Papyrus, that American mall stationary standby, collaborated with artist Daniel Murphy on blue construction paper flowers to line the runway. The company also made sweet blue paper bandanas that folded into tiny jean pockets, complete with grommets, for each guest.

Adam has worked hard to shed his reputation as Rihanna's go-to costumer, and these pieces show that he is capable of dressing all women, not just one exceptional woman. "Sexy, fun, modern American clothes," he said. "This is my brand in a nutshell."

