watch the first teasers for rihanna's fenty beauty, starring slick woods and paloma elsesser

"Spilling starts today!" Rihanna tweeted to the Navy this morning, tagging her buzzy new makeup brand Fenty Beauty. "Who's coming to the tea poortyyy?!" RiRi is now spilling that tea all over her social feeds ahead of the official launch on September 8, starting with two videos starring a badass cast of badgals. Models including Slick Woods, Halima Aden, Paloma Elsesser, Duckie Thot, and Rihanna herself are radiant AF in the first two teaser looks at what the line will include. Think bronze-heavy contour tools for a whole range of skin tones, metallic lip glosses you can apply in the wing mirrors of parked cars, and a phosphorescent glitter eyeshadow in yellow gold.

The best part, though, might be the actual shade names. In the second video, Slick Woods serves up flawless summer mood board aesthetics: including "Chili Mango," "Trophy Wife," "Yacht Life," "Confetti," "Cheek Freak," and "Hustler Baby." Slick also played a starring role in Rihanna's last Fenty x Puma fashion show in Paris, in which the boat-ready beauty looks were finished with slashes of black ink below the eyelids courtesy of Pat McGrath. Rihanna has long been creating makeup looks as bold as her sartorial ones. In fact, word on the street is that a holographic(!) lip product will be dropping alongside those megawatt highlighters. So start making friends with yacht owners now and hit up Fenty Beauty or Sephora on September 8.