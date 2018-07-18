see violet chachki and sarah paulson as marilyn in prada's new film

Image courtesy of Prada.

It seems strange, somehow, that Violet Chachki and Sarah Paulson haven’t already been on film together — leave it to Prada, then, to unite the duo in an atmospheric take on Las Vegas. Shot by Willy Vanderperre, the film sees Chachki and Paulson alongside long term Prada muse, model Amanda Murphy. They spend their time in Vegas well, in an elegant pastiche of the pastimes most of us want to indulge in in Sin City. Getting to dress as Marilyn Monroe, admiring the showgirls (a resplendent Chachki), and being waited on by uniformed bellhops (a beautiful, yet creepy, American Horror Story-esque Paulson). It’s all drenched in the neon light typical of the desert city, giving extra life to the Italian house’s color drenched collection. Never has a weekend in Vegas looked like such an appealing prospect.

