the cameron boyce foundation is tackling gun violence

Photography Cameron McCool. Styling Melissa Levy. [The Superstar Issue, no. 354, Winter 2018] Cameron wears scarf (worn on head) Dylan Chavles.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

When Cameron Boyce unexpectedly passed away last month, his family, friends and fans around the world were understandably devastated. But now the young actor’s family are attempting to turn the tragedy of his death at just 20 years old into something productive and beneficial for the world with the launch of the Cameron Boyce Foundation.

The organisation, launched to keep Cameron’s memory alive and continue his legacy by helping others, has just launched its first campaign, a project to end gun violence. Gun violence in the US has reached boiling point, with over 8,500 gun deaths this year alone. That’s something the organisation’s project, titled Wielding Peace, is trying to shine a light on.

Created in partnership with Refinery29, Wielding Peace is a collection of images which feature people “wielding” peaceful, creative passions instead of weapons. And the project is all the more poignant due to its special place in Cameron’s own heart -- the actor was working on Wielding Peace before his sudden death in July.

“I’ve named the concept Wielding Peace,” Cameron said about the campaign. “It will be a collection of images that feature people from all walks of life (celebrities, victims of gun violence, common supporters) wielding ‘guns’. The catch is, the ‘guns’ that we’re using as props will be items that signify unity and peace. Household items such as musical instruments, cameras, food, sporting equipment, beauty products, articles of clothing… anything that might inspire someone creatively as well as make a strong statement with the sentiment that we need to choose a different weapon.”

Wielding Peace’s Instagram page is filled with beautiful photos from the campaign, featuring actors Sophie Reynolds and Karan Brar. Shot by photographer Taryn Dudley, the campaign has been supported by other young celebrities, with his former Disney co-star Dove Cameron reposting the project’s logo and corresponding hashtag #LiveLikeCameron.

As well as taking on gun violence, the Cameron Boyce Foundation aims to fight for clean water access and to raise awareness for seizure disorders around the world. It's becoming clear that Cameron’s legacy will never be forgotten.

Find out more about the foundation here.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.