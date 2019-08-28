exclusive: fenty went to south london to shoot their new campaign video

Photography Liz Johnson Artur

Imagine wandering into Rye Lane Market on any given day and stumbling into Rihanna. Sound far-fetched? Far from it: the international popstar-designer has a soft spot for south of the river. She, alongside her fashion confidants, has chosen Peckham as the London spot that represents the spirit of her latest Fenty drop the most.

In a short teaser premiering exclusively on i-D, released in tandem with her latest collection that subverts the traditional codes of men’s sartorialism, Fenty models saunter the streets, markets and parks of Peckham. They’re followed by the lens of the legendary photojournalist Liz Johnson Artur, the Bulgarian-born, Ghaniaian-Russian artist known best for her work depicting people of colour from across the African diaspora. Though she’s travelled the world, Peckham has often been the focal point of the photographer's work.

There’s no difference here. Capturing themes of “sisterhood and shameless extravagance”, Johnson Artur juxtaposes the nature, industrialism and non-stop character of Peckham with the divine elegance of Fenty’s new designs. Strapped stilettos stomp down the paved streets at night. A woman wearing a grey double-breasted coat and Y2K sunglasses poses outside a café closing up shop. Luxurious, silky soft tailoring clashes with the speckled, sunny yellows of mangoes at a fruit stall. “It was all about texture, shape and catching the mood of the day,” Liz tells i-D. “We hung out in streets and parks [to capture] the feel of Peckham and London. Peckham represents what I love about London: the sounds and, most importantly, the people.”

The new collection -- which also includes athletic heather grey dresses, hoodies and sheer roll necks -- expands on Rihanna’s hard-edged approach to design; a delicious ‘fuck you’ to the dainty and dated expectations of womenswear. Liz’s videography -- beautiful, voyeuristic and vibrant -- picks up on those nuances too.

You can check out the campaign video below:

