go behind the scenes with the cast of 'euphoria' in this wild video

If you, like us, are completely obsessed with HBO’s Euphoria from the show’s glitzy beauty looks to its spot on teen fashion, boy have we got a treat for you. While we don’t usually condone drug usage, we do recommend that you consume “Crack,” a two-minute behind-the-scenes video made by the star-studded cast themselves, as soon as possible.

It opens with the following message: “On Euphoria an elite squad exists to capture content on set. Some footage is in character and some of it is def not.” What follows is some pretty exclusive footage of Jacob Elordi doing push ups, Hunter Schafer cartwheeling down the street, Zendaya eating Cup Noodles on set, and practically everyone (but mostly Barbie Ferreira and Alexa Demie) twerking like crazy. The video just might be the fix you need to hold you over until season two is released. See for yourselves.