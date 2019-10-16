the kim kardashian robbery is being turned into a film

Via Instagram Kim Kardashian

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Kim Kardashian’s life is heading to the silver screen, albeit not in the way that she might have one day hoped. Instead of a luxurious biopic celebrating her life as a pop culture phenomenon-turned-legal-bad-bitch, the 38-year-old’s traumatic 2016 robbery in Paris is being adapted into a film.

Tentatively titled Fashion Week, the film is based on an upcoming 130-page graphic novel by French writer and director Joann Sfar. Speaking to Variety, Joann said that the film would explore “violence against women, the relationship between the very rich people and the less rich, the world of fashion and the encounter between figures of new and old worlds”.

Rather than centre on Kardashian – or someone resembling her – the film will focus on a group of thieves who plot to rob a rich and famous influencer only to end up caught in the whirlwind of fashion week in Paris. It’s said to be funny too.

While Joann has said that the film will only be “liberally based on the raid on Kim Kardashian”, it’s unclear how involved – if at all – Kim and her family are in the project. But given the impact the IRL incident had, they may want to be.

Speaking in the aftermath of the robbery, which saw the reality star-turned-law-student tied up and held at gunpoint in her hotel room while $10 million worth of jewellery was stolen, Kim has said she feared for her life during the incident, and there were reports that she was experiencing PTSD.

In a recent episode of E! True Hollywood Story, she said: “It was the scariest thing I've ever been through in my entire life, just thinking that, you know, you're about to die. You're just kind of bracing yourself for the moment that they're going to shoot you and kill you. That 10 minutes really changed my whole life.” Eleven people have since been charged in connection to the robbery, which France24 have dubbed “the biggest heist of one individual in France in two decades”.

Given how traumatic the incident was, it would be reaching to suggest that the Kardashian/Jenners might not be too pleased about the film, although they have yet to respond. Either way, whether there’s drama or not, it will all probably make for an interesting episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

