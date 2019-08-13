'euphoria' star jacob elordi strips down again, this time for calvin klein

Images courtesy of Calvin Klein

Just in case you were on the verge of wearing any other type of undergarment, Calvin Klein have dropped their latest and most convincing #MYCALVINS campaign yet. It features a truly stellar cast, including Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi (will he ever be allowed to keep his clothing on), Naomi Campbell, Diplo, Odell Beckham, Jr., Exo's Lay Zhang, and Beth Ditto, all of whom looked thrilled to be showing off in the new neon looks. In the accompanying video, we see the stars in the studio, before they’re transported to more mundane domestic settings — Naomi rolling about on a couch and doing her nails, Jacob watching TV and Bella Hadid simply looking fierce while ringing a doorbell. Diplo, in particular, looks happy to be freed from his wardrobe of novelty cowboy suits, while on Instagram Odell captioned his picture “Here’s a pic of me and a world class lamp 🙃😊😂😂 .” If only we were said lamp, we would be thrilled to illuminate Odell’s fair countenance, and also star alongside him in a Calvin Klein advertisement.