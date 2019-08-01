AwakeNY collaborates on a t-shirt benefitting migrants

Images courtesy of Awake

AwakeNY is a brand that celebrates the spirit of New York and the diversity that defines its cultural landscape. So, with ICE raids threatening the city’s migrant community and the ongoing humanitarian crisis at our border with Mexico, it’s no surprise they’ve taken action to raise awareness on migrant rights.

The brand has designed two white t-shirts emblazoned with the call to action “Protect People Not Borders,” in both English and Spanish, and instructions on what to do if detained by ICE. All of the proceeds from the tees go to Al Otro Lado, a group which provides medical and legal support to immigrants at the US-Mexico border, and to Casa Arcoiris, which provides legal and health services to the LGBTQ+ migrant community in Tijuana.

AwakeNY partnered with CHROMA, a cross-disciplinary creative studio centering woc, for the collaboration that dropped today. i-D’s very own editor-in-chief Alastair McKimm and contributing editor Paloma Elsesser, as well as photographer Joshua Woods, Va$htie, Eri Wakiyama, and Kimberly Drew, model the looks.

The t-shirts sell for $50 at AwakeNY. Support the cause and get yours here.