lauryn hill is celebrating the 20th anniversary of 'miseducation' in a big way

Lauryn Hill is currently inescapable on the airwaves thanks to both Cardi B and Drake sampling "Doo Wop (That Thing)", so it only seems fitting that she'd would choose now to return to the stage. Actually, it's nothing to do with Bartier Cardi at all — incredibly, it's been 20 years since she released the instantly iconic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which contained hits such as "Ex-Factor" and "Everything is Everything". The album's so good in fact that in 2015 it was inducted into the US Library of Congress, and Hill hasn't seen fit to release an album since, apart from her MTV Unplugged No.2 live session. Consider our tickets bought.

The tour kicks off July 5th in Virginia Beach, and will encompass thirty dates, up until October 5th.