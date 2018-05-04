watch nicki minaj's controversial banger vids for 'chun li' and 'barbie tingz'

It’s only May 4 and Nicki Minaj is already delivering candidates for the potential song of summer. Minaj announced the drop of her new videos for her songs “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz” today, and they perfectly match up to the songs: they bang.

The visuals feature Minaj in a soaking wet fuchsia lip and innovatively applied green eyeshadow, taking on her new alter ego, Chun Li. "Barbie Tings' is a colorful, lighthearted affair. You probably witnessed a preview of it last month, when the Barbie Queen released a teaser that had fans flipping out all over the YouTube comments.

Watch the double jams here: