netflix's new documentary goes behind the scenes of fyre festival

Photo via YouTube.

Remember when Billy McFarland and Ja Rule were going to host the “cultural experience of the decade”? Fyre Festival was supposed to be the greatest music festival of all time, according to influencers like Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner. But instead attendees, who were promised a luxurious getaway on a private island in the Bahamas, with performances by Migos and Skepta, turned up to find mattresses strewn all over the sand and the saddest cheese sandwiches we’ve ever seen. Well, Netflix just released the trailer for the documentary about the whole dramatic affair, calling it the “greatest party that never happened,” and it looks juicy as hell. There’s even first-hand footage from the festival-goers themselves, who paid up to $14k for tickets. The documentary, directed by Chris Smith, and produced by Vice Studios, Jerry Media, and Matte Projects, premieres on January 19, but gear up for the full length with the trailer below.