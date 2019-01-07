the best looks from afropunk johannesburg, straight up

Photography Andile Buka

For the second year in a row, global music and culture festival Afropunk touched down in Johannesburg, South Africa to make its final impression on 2018. After brief stops this year in Brooklyn, London, Paris, and Atlanta, Afropunk Joburg rang in the new year at South Africa’s historic Constitution Hill, a former prison that once housed political prisoners including former President Nelson Mandela and anti-apartheid politican, Oliver Tambo. Over the course of two-days, international acts The Internet, Kaytranada, and Flying Lotus graced the stage, as well as local South African stars Thandiswa, Kwesta, and Moonchild Sanelly. Off-stage, Afropunk welcomed an eclectic mix of stylish and socially conscious people from around the country, who like other Afropunk fans around the world, are drawn together in the spirit of intersectional activism and celebrating Black culture. This year’s festival goers once again braved sporadic thunderstorms and muddy fields while still managing to bring the sartorial juice the city is known for. Johannesburg-based photographer Andile Buka teamed up with i-D to capture the final moments of 2018 and the people who made it look so good.

Ashleigh de Gee (Red Robyn), 23. Durban

What do you do? Musician. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? The Internet. What's happening in Johannesburg right now that everyone should know about? Red Robyn playing at Afropunk, I won battle of the bands.

Thato, 22, and Jack, 24, Freedom Park, Johannesburg

What do you do? Designers at @glookswear Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? YoungstaCPT. What's happening in Johannesburg right now that everyone should know about? There's an upcoming movement called Jozi International it's the future. We're hoping to inspire everyone in South Africa.

Lebo Adhiambo Molefe and Aubrey Ndomba Seitshiro, 32, Johannesburg

What do you do? Designers at @adhiambondomba. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Kaytranada and Thandiswa Mazwai. What's happening in Johannesburg right now that everyone should know about? One thing that is actually quite sad I think is health. We still think HIV is taken care of now with the ARVs and everything. There's a lot that needs to be done when it comes to HIV. Africans need to be involved in the research and they need to be informed because that is the group that is being effected. Sometimes I feel like information is denied because it comes in English and pathlets and all of these journals. It doesn't reach the normal man on the street.

Neo Masole and Nkcubeko Balani, 22, Johannesburg and Cape Town

What do you do? Artists. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? FAKA and Moonchild Sanelly. What's happening in Johannesburg right now that everyone should know about? It's important for international magazines to get in touch with a lot of Black and Brown people who do work here in Johannesburg. It's so important that those voices get heard and amplified because most of them are underground and unrepresented in South Africa because of this weird racial dynamic.

Khulekani Mayisa, 23, Johannesburg

What do you do? Filmmaker. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? FAKA, Flying Lotus, What's happening in Johannesburg right now that everyone should know about? I love the growing movement of people who have stopped asking for a seat at the table. They're just starting their own organizations and starting their own full movements instead of waiting for invites for film festivals. It might be small but it's growing, and in a couple of years I see it being a really amazing thing.

Thobile Nhlapo, 26, Thabang Modupo, 25, and Nhlanhla Nxumalo 18, Kempton Park, Gauteng

What do you do? Artists. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Kaytranada, The Internet, Kwesta, Flying Lotus. What's happening in Johannesburg right now that everyone should know about? Street fashion right now is the collaboration with Coca Cola and local designers like Rich Mnisi and S.G.O.D. Also Rage in the City is launching in January. It's a three day music festival that's going to take place in Johannesburg.

Sifiso Mahlangu, 28, Johannesburg

What do you do? Fashion Editor. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Kaytranda, Moonchild, The Internet, Phuzekhemisi. What's happening in Johannesburg right now that everyone should know about? The diversity of how people are using their cultures to create their content.

Nolita Mankayi, 39, Queenstown, Eastern Cape

What do you do? Foodie. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? Thandiswa Mazwai. What's happening in Johannesburg right now that everyone should know about? In August there was a movement I joined called Total Shutdown. It was a great movement where women came together and made sure that everyone listened including the government to make sure that our rights and children's rights are always looked after.

Glow Makatsi, 25, Johannesburg

What do you do? Artist. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? My friends FAKA, and Flying Lotus and Trompies as well. What's happening in Johannesburg right now that everyone should know about? The queercentric parties being held, really queer and almost safe spaces.

Lebo, 25

What do you do? Fashion Designer. Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? BBZ because I dressed them. What's happening in Johannesburg right now that everyone should know about? Lookout for local creatives that are actually creating for a purpose. It's gone past creating for money or recognition, now we create for purpose.

Karabo Harry, 33, Melrose, Johannesburg

Who are you most excited to see at Afropunk? The Internet, Kaytranada, FAKA, Flying Lotus. What's happening in Johannesburg right now that everyone should know about? The peace, the beauty, the expressionism.