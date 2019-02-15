daily horoscopes: february 15, 2019

A Cancer Moon gives this Friday a soft edge that may have you in your feelings.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how to navigate the waters of this emotional time like a pro.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Your list of goals today should align with what you feel called to do and not just what you “should do,” or it will be very hard to commit yourself in the ways you need to. Any task that doesn’t fit with where you are emotionally should be done first so that you can focus on what really matters. If you need help staying accountable, reach out and ask a friend so you have some kind of incentive to keep up.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

It will be easy for you to want to follow your lust or passion for something down a rabbit hole, today. Find anchors in your life, whether it be friends, plans, or a to-do list with tasks that cannot be put off, that keep you from diving face-first into something unsustainable. Use times in the past when following those feelings didn’t serve you to help you make the best choices for you and where you are in your life, now.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Some nostalgia for the way things used to be and the support or relationships you used to have may surface, today. Try to meet it with compassion and understanding, and put it into context as to why it would not fit in the current iteration of your life, now. Otherwise, you risk making decisions based on a romanticized version of the past.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

It’s not a good day to have emotionally-charged conversations with people who don’t know how to hold that from you. Maybe write a letter and wait to read or send it until another day. Especially if this is a conversation with a boss, partner, co-worker, or some other kind of relationship that could be affected long-term by these revelations.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It’s one of those days where buying lavish foods and things seems like it will make you feel better, but it won’t. If these things are replacements for feelings you want to feel from your relationships, or just on your own, think about how you could communicate these needs, or get them met, in ways that are less transient and potentially financially damaging. You won’t ever get what you don’t ask for.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

All that has happened in your life that went by too fast for you to process, recently, may reveal it’s true affect on you, today. Schedule your time, and time-out, accordingly. This may be the day you learn to embrace crying in public or in front of people you’ve never been vulnerable in front of. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to let it out and move on, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Some sort of spiritual reset would really benefit you, today. Large bodies of water, forests, salt baths, sound healing sessions, or some simple breathwork will do the trick. There is so much moving through you at this time, and in order for you to separate what feelings and obligations are yours and what are other’s to hold and deal with, this kind of clearing out will be necessary.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your social perception and your work may be an extra-sensitive topic for you, today. Do your best to stay away from parts of social media, or real-life people and places, that encourage you to compare yourself or always seem to make you feel less-than. Not fitting in to other people's standards, or not being on their radar, is the best place to be. It means you have a chance to define progress and achievement for yourself. Be confident and keep your eyes on your own lane.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be open to and willing to invest in any and all ideas for new projects and journeys that come to you, today. Write down everything, even if it feels silly or far-off. You’re more powerful than you think, and the more you put stock into what you want and believe, the more people have no chance but to pay attention. You are the only one standing in your way, Libra.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your beliefs about the world are important, and they mean a lot to you, but don’t use them as a way to separate yourself from other people, today. Ideas aren’t stagnant, and we need other people’s perspectives and experiences to be able to make better and better decisions. Never be afraid to add your perspective, or to listen to someone else’s. This is how we all grow.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It will be very easy for you to be hard on yourself and dwell on your shortcomings, today. Do everything in your power to become immersed in what you’re good at, what you love, and to surround yourself with people who believe in you to counteract this energy. These things are only creeping in because you’re really starting to get somewhere. Keep going.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Other people have power over you when you put too much stock into what they see or want from you. It will be hard not to be affected by the opinions and energies of others, today, but it’s up to you to manage your boundaries in a way that creates safety and space for you. What you want for yourself and your life and how you want to feel in your body should take priority above all else.