bts launch the trailer for their new album 'map of the soul: persona'

This article originally appeared on i-D Latin America.

Map of the Soul: Persona has to be the most anticipated record since, well, the last BTS release. The stadium filling K-pop supergroup’s album, which comes out April 12, has already broken records and obviously sent their fandom, the ARMY, totally hysterical.

Today, the wait is has been made more bearable thanks to “Persona,” the track that, as is customary for previous BTS releases, works like a trailer for the imminent comeback of the septet. This time, the leader of the group, RM, dressed in Louis Vuitton, performs the first track off the new album, rapping about the tribulations of being oneself in a classroom (which of course reminds us of 2014’s “Skool Luv Affair”), with a giant version of him watching from above.

This week we had other news of the South Korean artists, in the form of dolls created by Mattel. The manufacturers released figures based on the group, which while received with conflicting opinions from the ARMY, we still believe will be sell out as they hit the stores. Back to music — according to the online store Ktown4u, Map of the Soul: Persona has already sold more than 94,361 copies on pre-order. We can only imagine that figure will soar over the coming days.

As we await the fateful day that BTS once again take over the internet and various services, watch the Persona video below.