daily horoscopes: march 28, 2019

Mercury stations direct today, and the effects of the intense retrograde of the past few weeks begin to wear down.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can integrate all the lessons.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Your challenge for today is to truly let all of the conflict and misunderstandings of the past few weeks go. If anything still feels like it’s lingering, address it. Otherwise, leave what is now in the past in the past and don’t allow yourself, or anyone else, to suffer over it any longer. Grudges truly don’t help anyone and, in fact, are a silent but deadly suck of your energy. It’s a new day and the end of a tumultuous period. Choose to move on with a clean slate.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

The hiccups of this retrograde were meant to teach you how to expand your definitions of connection, or to stop labeling altogether. Your relationships are what they are, independent of what you choose to call them. If you didn’t learn it already, understand how to let things progress as they will. If you feel the need to hurry, define, or confine something, figure out what need of yours you think the process would satisfy and address it without making it anyone else’s issue. Right now, accountability and self-awareness are everything.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You may currently be learning the hard lesson of how you react when you don’t get exactly what you want. How can you find the blessing in this process? When, in the past, was not getting what you wanted the best thing that could have happened to you? Use your past to help you anchor yourself and give you perspective on how to approach any uncertainty or confusion about the present. Everything is happening as it should.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Through this retrograde you have hopefully learned what happens when you let yourself overthink and create stories in your mind about situations and people rather than paying attention to their physical and emotional effects on you. The more you obsess and dwell, the more room fear and scarcity have to warp and cloud your understanding. Moving forward, continue to find tools that help you get perspective and detach when you’re having a hard time doing it on your own.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

All personal confrontations that occurred in the last couple of weeks were all lessons. How well you can take criticism, or know when to not take on other people’s opinions, feelings, or judgements on as your responsibility or emotional weight is a difficult thing to navigate. Do you feel like you’re getting better at this? What is the most difficult part of this process, for you? Keep practicing letting things roll off your back, today, and eventually it will just become a reflex.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

As you move on from this retrograde period, continue to monitor your levels of trust. How can you tell when you trust someone? What does it take for you to get there? How do you know when you’re trusting yourself? This work is crucial, as our whole lives depend on our relationship to others and ourselves. Practice leaning more deeply into trust and confidence, today, and commit to continuing this practice so that you can experience the kind of fulfilling and nourishing life you deserve.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This retrograde forced you to look at your patterns of tension and release; when you’re working, pushing, and focusing, and when you allow yourself space to breathe, settle, and rest. If your investment in either of these things seems unbalanced, attempt to find your way back to center. What is center, for you? What is your own personal equilibrium? This sweet spot is where your best work will come from. Find it and make no apologies about what you have to say “no” to in order to remain there.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your ongoing job is to keep removing the barriers between you and what you love. Between you and the people you love, the places you love, the projects you love, and the ways of being and living that make you feel joy and excitement. You can only take responsibility for the barriers you have created and maintained that keep you at an arm’s length from these things. Now is the time to not only be accountable for doing this but to stop, and re-engage fully and vulnerably with them in new ways, starting today.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The takeaway for you, this past retrograde, was about communication and comfort. What topics make you feel comfortable and are easy to respond to, and what makes you squeamish and want to change the subject? What kinds of words do you like and which make you cringe? This exploration of your preferred forms of communicating are useful to you in navigating all aspects of your life. So, take your time in figuring this out and digging into the origins of your reactions.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

We are all still learning how to not compare our ideas to others and to what has been successful before, but this journey is especially important for you. Keep holding your ideas close to your heart and working on things in private until you feel comfortable and confident enough in them to reveal them to the world, but try and put a timeline on the amount of time you do this. The only way to move past the need for approval is to open yourself up to rejection.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

You got a chance, this retrograde, to reform the ways that you approach stress and instability. How’d you do? How difficult did you find it to be detached and gain perspective when things hit too close to home? How well were you able to actually practice what you preach when it comes to scarcity and abundance? You have your whole life to get to where you want to be, but this self-reflection and awareness will be important throughout. Reflect back for a little while today, so you can move forward feeling more secure and knowing yourself and your capabilities that much more.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

The last few weeks have shown you how resilient and adaptable you truly are. As you move on from this time, never ask “how will I ever get through this” again. You have and always will have a way of moving through hard times that always put you far ahead in the end. The only thing to do now is to learn how to integrate the practices you use to remain grounded in extreme times of stress into your daily life. Doing the routine maintenance will lower the frequency of true panic times and help you to feel confident about handling whatever comes your way.