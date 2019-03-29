watch the first trailer for ‘scary stories to tell in the dark’

Photo via YouTube.

CBS Films dropped the first trailer for Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, a new film directed by André Øvredal and produced by Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, that’s inspired by the trilogy of children’s horror books written by Alvin Schwartz. It opens in the small, sleepy town of Mill Valley in 1968, but things quickly pick up when a group of teens discover a mysterious book in an old seemingly haunted mansion. It’s written by a girl named Sarah Bellows and in it, she documents all the terrible things that have happened in her life. A distraught Zoe Colletti, who plays the main character of Stella Nicholls, says, “You don’t read the book, the book reads you.” And despite a cops warning that “the stories write themselves and it all comes alive,” everyone finds themselves at the center of a series of mysterious, gruesome murders in their town.

All of a sudden, the teens are being dragged under their beds and haunted by giant scary monsters, like Big Toe and Red Spot, the latter of which maybe emerges out of a massive pimple on one young girl's face. Absolutely terrifying. The movie hits theaters on August 9, but you can check out the new trailer below.