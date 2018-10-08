daily horoscopes: october 8, 2018

Read the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs below to get the lowdown on what this New Moon means for you.



Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A New Moon in your sign is incredibly refreshing energy, and you should welcome it with open arms. With your ruling planet retrograde, you may be have been getting dragged through the mud a bit, lately. Now is the time to get back on your feet and recommit to fighting your way through. Create some goals for the next two weeks that you can complete in the time between now and the next big Moon to help keep you focused.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This Moon energy may cause lots of anxiety about the future and ignite some of your perfectionist tendencies in order to cope. Attempt to change your view of your anxiety to excitement about what the future holds-all of the success and love that awaits you once you embrace it. You have so much going for you, Scorpio. Don’t nitpick so heavily that you disconnect from the bigger picture and thwart your focus.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you can, spend this New Moon in the company of friends and chosen family. If you’re in need of a fresh perspective on what social gatherings and space-sharing can offer, this New Moon will give you what you need. Practice letting your guard down, today, and show people a new, or less frequently showcased, side of you. When you let others hold you, the potential for healing and resonant connection is infinite.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Some kind of creative, social or business project idea is waiting for you to give it new life. How will you make space for the new growth? What needs to be weeded out to make space for fresh creation? What limiting beliefs about yourself or your success need replacing to make the process as successful and easy as you deserve? Libra season is an exciting time for you, Capricorn. Don’t distract yourself with frivolous things or nitpick the details when the beginning of a bigger vision wishes to break through the horizon.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

You love being unique, but right now you will benefit much more from seeing yourself and your success reflected back to you. Spend as much time as you can researching and visioning and cataloguing people and projects that have come before you and paved the way for your work and identity. Try and find a new appreciation for being one of many, and the strength, comfort and power that knowledge holds. Living in legacy doesn’t make you any less special, but it will help you to understand and create from a perspective grounded in a power and presence much bigger than yourself, which is what you ultimately want anyway, right?

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

It’s time to forgive yourself, Pisces. For everything. This New Moon wants a completely new slate; free of guilt and badly contrived reasons why you don’t deserve all of the good things in life. Because you do. Let the stories about how you’d fucked up and what you could’ve done better go. You are here, right now, on the precipice of a brand new cycle of love and money and life because of the choices you have made up until this point. Trust yourself and move forward with the unshakable knowledge of how much power you carry to define your circumstances and worth for yourself.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Your relationships get a new lease on life, if you want them to, today. As you read this, think about what you would like to change about your relationships. What is missing from your partnerships-platonic, business, romantic? How can you invite these attributes or dynamics in? Spend some time with yourself to really flesh out what your needs and wants are and how you plan to make an effort to cultivate them in the connections you already have and call in what you don’t.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

If there is a habit you have been clinging to out of comfort and a resistance to progress, the New Moon has arrived to help you break it. Something as small as over-checking your email can be a habit that costs you millions of important moments in your life and increased stress and anxiety. First, identify what detrimental habits you may have. Then, decide if you’re willing to let go of them. When and if you are, write it out and make a concrete plan, complete with positive replacements, to usher those harmful patterns out the door.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

If you have the opportunity to get away to somewhere cozy and quiet, today, take it. Solitude is something you often overlook as a creative and nourishing resource, but this Moon will remind you of its importance. Make a real effort to unplug or otherwise socially disconnect, today, and feel into what your inner voice has to say. Socialization can cloud and distort your clarity and even, sometimes, convince you that you want or stand for things that you don’t. Step away from it all, even just for a few moments today, and be open to all the ideas and desires that arise.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It’s time to get your sh*t in gear, Cancer! This Libra New Moon is bringing up all of your fears around inadequacy, and you may start to waver in your trust in yourself and your process. Honor these feelings and fears by acknowledging, but not feeding into them. Reminisce on where you were last year and all it has taken you to get to this point. You are here now. There is only more to learn and embrace. You will be a success if you want to be. Find ways to honor your power, progress, and the brightness of your future, tonight.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Sometimes, you get so excited about your life and what you’re doing that you forget to really listen and ground yourself in the present moment with who you talk to. This New Moon, there is something to be learned from fully embracing the role or reception. At this time, ask as many questions as you can and truly be interested and invested in what people around you have to say. Creativity that comes from camaraderie and a commitment to reciprocity has been responsible for some of the most beautiful projects we’ve seen as humans. So, try to let go and give other people and the world around you the opportunity to add a new flame to your fire.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you’ve been meaning to do some extra work on finding your financial footing, this New Moon is in full support of this process. Because Venus is retrograde, making any major investments is not advised, but this New Moon gives you just enough of a boost to get organized and think for the future. Maybe you have been meaning to make separate savings accounts for your different goals, learn to bookkeep, or put some money aside for taxes. All of these organizational tasks will be an excellent use of your time and will feel even more rewarding than usual. If you can, invite a friend or lover to participate in the fun and celebrate your new relationship to money alongside you.

Jaliessa Sipress is an astrologer, writer, and artist.