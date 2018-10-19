mø's forever neverland and all the other new music you need to hear today

Photograph courtesy of MØ

Well, that was a long time coming, wasn’t it? Four years on from the release of MØ’s explosive No Mythologies To Follow, the Danish popstar is back with a follow up full of pop bops, out today on Chess Club Records. Forever Neverland spans themes of escapism and eternal youth, written by MØ about her entire generation. “I hope you will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it, every step of the way, even if the road was long and kinda bumpy from time to time,” MØ said this morning. “I regret nothing.” Our favorite track, It’s Over, opens this week’s playlist. With Charli XCX’s guest verse popping up with further support, it’s the perfect anthem for anyone trying to move on and needing a little moral support as they do it.

Troye Sivan’s 18-year-old bro Tyde Levi has just released his second single, Sober, and with it announced that his forthcoming EP is due December 7. More laid back R&B than his poppy big bro, the teen dream road trip music video is certainly enough to excite swathes of teenagers across the world. We particularly like the lyric that goes, “guess I’m just a feeder”. Lol, what? Onwards now to another car-themed slow jam with 88rising’s Joji. On his latest ballad TEST DRIVE, he explores the complexities of commitment as he gets dragged through the desert probably embodying some kind of metaphor.

Next up is the very good, very moving posthumous Lil Peep release, Cry Alone, complete with lyrics about wanting to burn his high school to the ground (not for the first time) and how he doesn’t want to die alone. Cry solo to this and console yourself with the news that Gus’ mum Liza announced that Come Over When You're Sober (Part Two) will be released on November 9. Still hurting? Let professional wailer How To Dress Well soothe your soul with his beautiful new single, Body Fat.

There’s also new stuff from former GoldLink collaborator and purveyor of sweet, sweet R&B, Brent Faiyaz with Target On My Chest and Mariah Carey meets Ty Dolla $ign on The Distance. Plus refreshing sounds from French electro-pop group Silent Sisters, Uffie, Kiran Leonard, Troye Sivan and Jonsi, Yoko Ono, young Alfie Templeton, Sam Evian, and Kazu Makino, BABYMETAL, Kodie Shane, Neneh Cherry, seriously exciting new artist Sola and much more. Enjoy.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.