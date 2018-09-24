90s supermodel shalom harlow closed the versace show

After today’s modern supers -- Hadids, Binx, Adut, Edie, Imaaan, Kaia, Kendall, and more -- Shalom Harlow closed the Versace parade of prints, passion, and pure perfection. Versace spring/summer 19 was a celebration of the Versace woman. “The Medusa’s mystic powers and ever-powerful persona are evident now more than ever,” read the show notes. It is as true of the sexy, glamorous, fun, and energetic Milan-based luxury house as it is of Shalom herself. Head held high, she glided around the huge carpeted show square in a micro-flower-print dress and sheer black lace skirt. Major.

In recent seasons, Versace shows have grabbed headlines and ignited imaginations. From honoring Gianni by reuniting your OG 90s supermodel favorites to finally telling us how to pronounce Versace (it’s Versa-chay), Donatella knows how to bring the party to Milan. With Shalom, she’s done it again. While 90s nostalgia still fascinates us, we want fierce realness and Shalom guaranteed both. Fierce then, fierce now, fierce forever.

From co-hosting MTV’s House of Style to her six Vogue covers and rotating on a turntable, dressed in a white dress and being spray painted by two industrial robots for Alexander McQueen’s iconic spring/summer 99 show, the 90s and early 00s belonged to the Candian supermodel. She hadn’t walked since Alexander McQueen fall/winter 12. As age ain’t nothing but a number, Shalom brought it for spring/summer 19. As she laughed on her final turn, she embodied the Versace brand and the women who wear it. “Always identifiable, always colorful, her print-on-print looks give her character that’s instantly recognizable,” the show notes explained further. “She is always THAT woman. The one who is never afraid.”

“She’s eclectic and refined at the same time -- her boldness overstated with textured printing, her flawlessness captivated by effortless layering,” the notes continued. It’s true, the Versace woman has options. She herself shapeshifts, uniting multigenerational Kaia Gerber and Freja Beha Eriksen and Liya Kebede. The Versace woman is as diverse as the garments she wears. The silhouettes are fitted, slinky, skin-tight, and sexy, but as transparent printed tulle dresses were layered over more conservative shapes, she can be as confident or as vulnerable as she desires. Layering and draping are essential, often intertwined to give power to the wearer. Colors, prints, and textures are layered instead of clashed. If you’re brave enough, take a look through Donatella’s kaleidoscope. For everyone else, bow down to the all-powerful Versace woman.

Credits

Photography Mitchell Sams

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.