the emporio armani show took place inside an airport hangar

Launched in 1981, to attract a younger audience, Emporio Armani has grown to become as established and renowned across the world as its older brother, Giorgio. Mixing Italian heritage with futuristic designs, sharp tailoring with bold eveningwear, it’s a brand for the modern man and woman about town.

For the past two years, Emporio has shown in Paris and London. Their unisex shows are often grand affairs and this season was no exception. Taking place inside a hangar at Milan Linate Airport, the collection played upon the symbolism of airports. “The airport is the perfect space for Emporio Armani, the brand that embodies a free, adventurous spirit and continually reasserts its essence through a contemporary style”, wrote Giorgio himself.

The unisex show fed into a growing movement of houses creating content-centered universes for their clothing to exist with. As with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and Philipp Plein, the show acted as much as a stadium gig as it did a runway show. With Robbie Williams performing Let Me Entertain You and a procession of logos on models on the runway, the show felt nostalgic but current.

Credits

Photography Mitchell Sams

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.