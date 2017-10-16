'stranger things' board games are coming

Screenshot via YouTube

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Monopoly is a terrible game. The worst. It's already hard enough to afford rent in real life -- why would anyone actively choose to re-live that stress in their spare time? Also, it never ends.

The only thing that makes that second point slightly redeemable is the promise of a Stranger Things themed Monopoly game, announced just in time for the show's second season start date: October 29. Finally, the powers that be have discovered a way to fill the soul crushing void left when you've finished binge watching all the episodes three times over. You can be stuck in the Upside Down for as long as a Monopoly game lasts. So, forever.

There's also going to be Ouija board which looks like the creepy fairy lights that Will communicates with his mom Joyce through. And last but not least, an Eggo card game that is sure to boost the brand's new cult food item status even more.