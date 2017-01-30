zendaya discovered her clothing line's latest model in a misogynistic meme

Quite a few of us have landed jobs because of a last-minute stroke of luck, or some choice alternative facts on our CV, but never anything quite like this. Twitter user @_illestCee was offered a modeling gig by Zendaya yesterday, all because of a body-shaming meme.

The original since-deleted meme read "Never trust a top half posting ass female," in reference two photographs of the beautiful plus sized woman, one selfie and another full-length shot. When Zendaya scroll by the nasty picture on Twitter, she wasn't content to ignore it, writing "Stumbling across this is stupid shit, she is fine as hell head to toe and guaranteed doesn't know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen."

Zendaya called on her 7.44 million followers to identify the woman in the picture, hoping she could model for her clothing line, Daya by Zendaya. Fans quickly pointed the triple threat in @_illestCee's direction — who, as it happens, has always dreamed of becoming a plus size model. At least one nasty meme had a super nice outcome.