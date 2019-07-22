tessa thompson confirms she is marvel's first queer superhero

Photo via YouTube.

Over the weekend at Comic-Con in San Diego, Tessa Thompson revealed some new information about her Thor character Valkyrie, the exiled warrior with a penchant for hard liquor and fighting. Sticking to the storyline of the original Marvel comics, Valkyrie is bisexual, which makes her Marvel’s first queer superhero.

Thompson has played Valkyrie since 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, but little has been revealed about the character’s sexuality. The actress did convince director Taika Waititi to shoot a scene of a woman walking out of Valkyrie’s bedroom, though it didn’t make the final cut. In the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, in which Natalie Portman will also play the first female Thor, Valkyrie has become king of New Asgard, after having had the title bestowed upon her by Thor. What’s a king to do?

"As new king, she needs to find her queen,” Thompson said. “So, that will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted.”

Thompson is also bisexual, and we couldn’t think of anyone who’d be better at wielding swords in this role. A queer actress playing a queer role for once, well done Marvel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for release on November 5, 2021.