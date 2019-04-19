teyana taylor models jerry lorenzo's new nike collection

Photo by Sasha Samsonova.

Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo fell in love with the Nike Air Raid in high school, when he saw a classmate wearing the iconic sneaker — the gray and black color scheme, geometric patterns, and the crossed straps. "When the kid walked in the classroom with the Air Raid, no one told me that I was supposed to like the Air Raid. I was just drawn to it, the design, the colors. It was like, oh my God, what is that?" Lorenzo told Nike News.

Years later, the designer has come to reimagine the Raid, as well as the slip-on Moc sneaker, in the new Nike Air Fear of God SP/SU 19 collection, which comes in both men’s and women’s sizes. Lorenzo partnered with Teyana Taylor on the creative concept. She also stars in the editorial, shot by Sasha Samsonova, alongside model Gilda Ambrosio.

i-D caught up with Jerry Lorenzo to get the scoop on the new Nike Air Fear of God collection.

What made you want to create sneakers in both men’s and women's sizing?

Everything we do with Fear of God considers both women and men. My wife steals all my clothes, so I always think of how each ready-to-wear piece would look on a woman when she puts it on.

On the footwear, the Mocs and Raids to me provided solutions for both men and women. I was inspired by Nike’s 1992 Aqua Sock as a starting point for the moccasin. I actually found a vintage pair at the Rose Bowl Flea Market here in LA for my wife, and she wears them for almost every occasion, running errands, going to the beach, lunch meetings, or even a light workout at the gym. I wanted something laceless that was easy to slide in and out of, but that didn’t speak too heavily “water or summer activity, ” so we landed on a thicker strap and sturdier upper while maintaining the vintage sole tread from ’92.

Teyana Taylor is obviously iconic, but how did you come to collaborate with her on this editorial?

I’ve been friends with both Gilda and Teyana for years, and to me, from a style standpoint, they represent the best versions of the two spectrums of women who wear Fear of God.

What were you thinking about designing the Raid and the Moc? What design mood were you wanting to impart?

My design approach is always understanding and honoring the past through my lens. The Air Raid and the Moc both referenced shoes that I love from the 90s, the Nike Air Raid 1992 and Nike Aqua Sock 1992.

What is your favorite Teyana moment (aside from your shoot, obviously).

Her directorial debut with “Gonna Love Me, the Remix,” with Method Man and Ghostface. The emotion of that video took me directly back to the 90s in a way that was so honest and authentic. After that I knew I wanted to work with her beyond using her as a muse. I knew she understood the intricacies and nuances of storytelling from a high directorial level.

The collection launches on April 27.