the beyoncé and adidas collaboration is coming

Photo via YouTube

Earlier this month, Beyoncé announced that she would be joining the "partnership of a lifetime" by teaming up with adidas to launch a signature sneaker collection and revive her activewear brand Ivy Park. Now, she is teasing the upcoming collaboration with a three stripe-filled photoshoot and a new video.

One shot posted on Instagram, shows Beyoncé sprawled across a sea of adidas kicks. While the German sportswear giant has several celebrity collaborations on its roster including Kanye West and Kylie Jenner, it's clear Queen Bey, who will also serve as a creative partner, will have no problem taking the adidas crown once her collection drops. The iconic photo already has over four million likes.

The teaser photos follow the release of an adidas-filled short film shared by Beyoncé titled Homecoming Weekend where she is seen strutting down a three stripe covered catwalk, and sporting fluorescent Ivy Park pieces custom designed by Jerome Lamaar — possibly offering a look at what to expect from the relaunched line. The two-minute film was reportedly shot over Coachella weekend at the private celebration for her Netflix documentary Homecoming, and features the Grambling State University marching band.

Stills from the shoot were also shared by adidas, giving us a better look at the pieces and Beyoncé's flawless nail art. Unfortunately, we still don’t know when the collaboration will drop, but we are sure it will go quick.