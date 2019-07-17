This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

You know when you commit to future plans that you’re not actually sure you want to do? And then when the event grows closer, you either have to make up an excuse about being sick or one of your grandparents dying, or alternatively you double down on the lie that you wanted to do it in the first place.

Well, apparently the latter is what we’re doing when it comes to the plan to storm Area 51 en masse and liberate the aliens, facing certain death by a CIA firing squad. Not only are we still going to do that, but it will also now be livestreamed.

The Facebook event page -- “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All Of Us” -- has been elevated from an initially quite lols meme to an international news event, and has even got the US military on high alert at the secret alien base. But for those extra terrestrial stans who can’t quite make it to Nevada (international flights? in this economy?) luckily the event will now be livestreamed, thanks to Las Vegas entertainment and event company Area 15.

Yesterday they tweeted that they’ll be filming the entire “event” on socials for truth seekers across the world. “Costumes and tin foil hats are required,” they added. Not sure I want to watch 1.4 million people -- the total amount of promised attendees -- be immediately turned away by American military police, but it’s good to have the option, eh? Gotta love the internet.

The revolution will not be televised, but the storming of Area 51 will be livestreamed. Welcome to the future.

