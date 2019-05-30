emily driver: the kiwi model closing prada

Photography Clare Shilland. Styling Bojana Kozarevic.

This story originally appeared in i-D's The Voice of a Generation Issue, no. 356, Summer 2019. Order your copy here.

Emily wears All clothing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Hey Emily, how are you today? I am absolutely ecstatic, thank you! Where did you grow up and what was it like? I was fortunate enough to grow up in beautiful New Zealand. I lived super close to the beach and grew up barefoot, graze-kneed, exposed to nature, swimming in clean water and playing a whole lot of sport. I’m a country baby. What does beauty mean to you? Being able to pursue what you love, to express yourself how you like, and to be who you want to be. What’s your proudest moment in your career so far? When I closed the Prada autumn/winter 19 show. That moment, underneath the lights, was one of the most electrifying, adrenaline inducing, empowering and life giving moments I’ve experienced. I was on cloud nine for the rest of fashion month! Describe yourself in four words. Always smiling, cheeks hurting. Where do you see yourself in 2029? Happy, feeling some mega vibes and doing whatever I love. What are you doing tomorrow? I have no idea! This wonderful industry seems to run in the heat of the moment. What’s your pet peeve? Oh, definitely when people are mean or rude for no reason. I mean, come on! How do you feel about climate change? In New Zealand I was lucky enough to witness nature in all its glory. I feel that I had a connection to it. I get upset when I see how New Zealand is being affected by climate change. I like to see people being vocal and finding ways that they can be more environmentally sustainable in their everyday lives.

Shirt Balenciaga. Trousers 16Arlington.

Jacket Alaïa. Leggings Vivienne Westwood.

All clothing Burberry pre-fall 19.

Cardigan and corset Miu Miu pre-fall 19. Trousers Maison Margiela.

Shirt and shorts Fendi. Corset Louise Gray.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.