a new ‘cultural biography’ of kendrick lamar is coming

Award-winning artist, fashion mogul, i-D cover star -- it goes without saying that Kendrick Lamar’s superstardom is bigger than ever. And now his place in pop culture will be cemented with a new biography, celebrating the cultural importance of his music for black America.

The book will be written by journalist and music critic Marcus J. Moore, who announced news of the project on Twitter yesterday. Entitled The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America, it takes the form of a cultural biography, which will chart his “rise to rap superstardom”.

Kendrick has always been outspoken on cultural issues, speaking to i-D earlier this year on the shift between a Trump and Obama administration, and the differences it has made for black America (and the entire world). “The key differences between Obama and Trump are morals, dignity, principles, common sense”, he explained. “How can you follow someone who doesn’t know how to approach someone or speak to them kindly and with compassion and sensitivity?”

Details on the release of The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America aren’t yet available, but if Kendrick’s sold-out-in-minutes DAMN tour is anything to go by, this is going to be a bestseller. We can’t wait to read it.