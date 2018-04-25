here's your first look at the studio ghibli theme park

Studio Ghibli fans have fantasized about a large-scale theme park inspired by Hayao Miyazaki's cerebral worlds for a long time — desiring something akin to Disney World. There have been numerous fan-made mockups over the years, one artist cleverly drawing up a Cat Bus monorail. Our fantasies will soon become reality. Last year, Studio Ghibli announced plans to open a sprawling theme park (the opening has been pushed back from 2020 to 2022). Now, the legendary studio has released the first concept art images for the 500 hectare park Wednesday and, well, it looks like a dream.

The park seamlessly blends awe-inspiring attractions with nature. There’s the distinctive Victorian-era house from Howl’s Moving Castle, hidden behind a thick layer of trees. Princess Mononoke Village features plenty of open, green space for young visitors to run around and play. One of the most compelling sections is The Big Ghibli Playhouse, which will feature a dizzying array of attractions and movie theaters (perhaps we’re in for some new short films?!)

We’d love to see an attraction dedicated to Miyazaki’s new short film Boro the Caterpillar. Imagine a 4D ride allowing fans to see, smell, and feel the world through Boro’s perspective. We have four years to conjure up plenty of ideas. Um, Studio Ghibli, if you need any “Ghibli Imagineers,” we’re here.

Check out the stunning preview of the theme park below: